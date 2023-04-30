Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s safe to say that Colorado Football head coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders isn’t happy with the results of the 2023 NBA Draft.

In 2022, four HBCU players were selected in the NFL Draft. Heading to the 2023 version of the event, hopes were high that the number will increase after another solid showing from HBCU teams.

Instead, however, the NFL took a step back and saw just one HBCU player get his name called in the annual rookie selection. Jackson State’s Isaiah Bolden–whom Sanders coached with the Tigers before he jumped ship to the Buffaloes after their 2022 season ended–was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round with the 245th overall pick.

While Deion Sanders is happy that Bolden made it to the NFL, the Hall of Fame cornerback didn’t hide his dismay that his former player is the only one from HBCU that made it to the big leagues.

“So proud is you Isaiah Bolden. You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of [yo]u. I know how much [yo]u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other NFL teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players [and] we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU,” Coach Prime wrote on Twitter.

The NFL has a combine specifically made for HBCU players, with 47 aspiring professionals participating in this year’s iteration (via ESPN). Unfortunately, it didn’t yield significant results, as proven by the latest turnout of the 2023 NFL Draft.