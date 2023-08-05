Jack Jones found himself in an unusual situation at the New England Patriots' training camp practice on Thursday.

The second-year cornerback left Thursday’s session after breaking up a pass to Kendrick Bourne in an 11-on-11 drill, reportedly looking upset as he went away with Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers who placed his arm around him while talking to him.

But, moments later, Jones returned to practice as an observer and even stuck around to sign autographs.

As Jones’ brief disappearance from Thursday’s practice remained unclear, Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino kept it that way when he spoke to reporters in a video press conference on Friday.

“It was a great play,” Pellegrino said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “We had a conversation. That conversation is personal, and we’re moving on to training camp [practice] 9 and watch him grow each day forward.”

A few members of the Patriots' roster and staff spoke with Jones following his brief departure as he watched practice on the sideline, including Peppers, defensive back Jalen Mills and team director of player personnel Matt Groh.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pellegrino also spoke with Jones, but opted to keep what he said with him a secret.

“The conversations I have with my players are personal, especially in situations like that,” Pellegrino added. “… You guys don’t know what happened, but I’m not going to share what we spoke about.”

Jack Jones’ incident at practice comes in the wake of his arrest at Logan International Airport in June, where he allegedly illegally carried two firearms in his carry-on luggage.

Jones was able to post bail and pled not guilty to the charges pressed against him later in June. His next court date is on August 18.

The young corner has also had issues rise with the team late last season, getting placed on the suspension list in the final week of the season as he was healing from an injury.