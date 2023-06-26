4-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is a high-profile free agent that many speculate the New England Patriots will try to sign this offseason, but former NFL running back James White doesn't see it that way.

In fact, drawing on his experience with the Patriots and familiarity with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, the three-time Super Bowl champion succinctly breaks down why New England wouldn't make such a move unless there was a major injury.

“It almost reminds me of before I got to the Patriots when they had Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen [in the early 2010s], and Danny Woodhead, Kevin Faulk and others were gone,” White tells ESPN's Mike Reiss. “Back then it was like, ‘This is your backfield now.’ I feel like that’s the transition there now.”

White expects Rhamondre Stevenson (who the Patriots selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft) to take the bulk of the carries after playing 66 percent of the offensive snaps last season, rushing for 1,040 yards on a 5.0 yard per carry average and tallying five touchdowns in 2022.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s not so often as a Patriots running back that you’re out there that many snaps,” White says. “[Coach] Bill [Belichick] loves that guy, so he just has to capitalize on the opportunity.”

White does make mention of New England's depth behind the 6-foot-0- and 230-pound Stevenson, singling out veteran Ty Montgomery as a potential “sub back” if the Patriots don't opt to give 25-year-old Stevenson the full workload.

“I see a bunch of talented young guys and then a savvy veteran in Ty [Stevenson], if he can stay healthy, to kind of lead those guys along.”