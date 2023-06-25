Former New England Patriots superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski developed a reputation during his playing days as being quite a roisterer. However, despite this descriptor, even he seemed to have his rules about separating business from pleasure.

At least, that's what fellow former Patriot Julian Edelman suggests, as he recently came to the defense of Gronkowski following a report stating the five-time Pro Bowler “would party all night then ‘pass out on the training tables,'” with the Super Bowl 53 MVP going as far as the label it as “BS.”

“Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had,” Julian Edelman said on his personal Twitter account.

Edelman wasn't the only former teammate of Gronkowski's from his days with the Patriots to come to the defense of the star tight end, as retired defensive back Patrick Chung quote tweeted the receiver's response to the reports, saying: “Exactly. People just want their time of fame. Willing to do anything to get it.”

An 11-year NFL veteran, Rob Gronkowski is considered to be in the conversation for the moniker of greatest tight end of all time. Throughout his nine years playing with the Patriots and then two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he would amass 9,286 receiving yards and 92 receiving touchdowns, ranking him sixth and third, respectively, among players at his position throughout the league's history.

While both Julian Edelman and Patrick Chung have poured cold water on the rumblings that Rob Gronkowski would pass out as a result of partying at team facilities, even if it were true, it's evident that it had zero negative effects on his on-field production.