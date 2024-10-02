The New England Patriots will have to be without their top offensive lineman for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that needs surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Patriots center and captain David Andrews is expected to have surgery to repair a significant shoulder injury and will likely be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve, sources say. One of the NFL’s toughest players, if Andrews could possibly go, he would. Brutal reality,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

This won't bode well for Jacoby Brissett, who was sacked six times in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.