The New England Patriots have started discussions with Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about keeping him on the staff for the 2023 season and beyond.

Mayo’s name has been mentioned in connection with the head coaching position of the Carolina Panthers and the defensive coordinator spot with the Cleveland Browns. However, the Patriots defense played well in this non-playoff season, and sources indicate that the team wants to keep him in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Mayo has been the team’s linebackers coach for the last three seasons. In addition to his expertise at the position that he earned while playing 8 seasons with the Patriots that included a defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008 and 2 Pro Bowl appearances, Mayo has demonstrated an excellent demeanor and attention to detail in his coaching role.

He also has taken a growing role in New England’s defensive game planning. Mayo has shown a rare energy in getting his players to come together and help each other achieve their goals. He insists that players take ownership of their actions on the field while coming across as a leader.

The Patriots have had significant issues on the offensive side of the ball, so they don’t want to lose one of their strongest defensive coaches. It appears quite clear that Jerod Mayo has upward mobility as a coach and the Patriots don’t want to lose him.

New England ranked 8th in yardage allowed in 2022, giving up 320.0 yards per game. They also tied for 3rd with the Dallas Cowboys in sacks with 54.0. The Philadelphia Eagles led the league with 70.0 sacks.