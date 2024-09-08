The New England Patriots are entering a new era under head coach Jerod Mayo. The former Patriots linebacker announced that Jacoby Brissett will start in Week 1 against the Bengals. That has many Patriots fans itching to know – when will Drake Maye start for the Patriots?

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport shared what he knows about the situation on Sunday morning.

“[Jacoby Brissett] will start for the New England Patriots today, leading to the question: when is Maye going to be out there?” Rapaport said on NFL GameDay on Sunday. “Here is my understanding of the situation. First of all guys, they were really impressed with what [Drake] showed in training camp and obviously the talent is something they knew and they drafted him. His command and knowledge for sure impressed the organization.”

That is all good to hear. However, it does not sound like the Patriots feel comfortable with the situation around Maye. That will need to be settled before he sees any serious action.

“But as far as when [Drake is] going to play, they want to put him in a position to succeed,” Rapaport continued. “They also are not going to put him out there unless he is the guy that gives the team the best chance to win. So, from my understanding, that means they're going to make sure the offensive line is good enough to put him out there. The skill position group — it's all set for Maye to come in right away and have success.

“It's probably going to be several weeks at least,” Rapaport concluded.

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives honest Drake Maye review ahead of Week 1

It sounds like Patriots fans will have to keep waiting before they see Drake Maye under center.

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave an honest assessment of Drake Maye via a video from Underdog. He believes the time Maye spends on the bench will be valuable.

“You like his size, and you like his arm,” Belichick stated in the clip. “I think his inexperience really showed up in the preseason, as it did a little bit at North Carolina. And I think that he needs a lot of seasoning in terms of reading coverages, overall throwing mechanics, and consistency.”

Luckily for the Patriots, most of those are things that Maye can improve while in the film room and at practice.

Belichick is a believer in Maye's athleticism, but he doesn't think that is enough to succeed at the NFL level.

“Is he a big fast athlete?” Belichick asked during the clip. “Yeah, but I think it’s going to take more than that to be ready to play quarterback in the National Football League.”

That is a fair assessment by Belichick. Maye is certainly an above average athlete with a lot of potential, but it will take him some time to adjust to the NFL game.