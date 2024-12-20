Back in April, the New England Patriots made Christian Barmore the highest-paid non-Tom Brady player in franchise history when they handed the then 24-year-old defensive tackle a four-year deal worth up to $92 million. Unfortunately, before Barmore could step on the field for the 2024 season, it looked like his season, and potentially his career, was over due to a scary blood clot diagnosis.

Impressively, Barmore worked hard over the opening months of the season and was able to make a return to the field in Week 11, but now after a reoccurrence of symptoms, the Patriots have made the smart and cautious decision to shut Barmore down for the season.

On Friday morning, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo spoke about Barmore's health status for the first time since the return of symptoms, though he didn't have anything to say about when/if his star defensive tackle would eventually be able to make a return to the field.

“We’re not having those conversations right now,” Mayo said, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. “I feel for Barmore. He did everything right.”

When Barmore made his return to the field in mid-November he spoke candidly about the process of being diagnosed and how supportive his teammates and coaches were throughout his recovery period.

“Blood clots are not a joke,” Barmore said, per Graff. “I had real bad shortness of breath, and it messed with me like a lot. … My teammates really supported the hell out of me, and I love them all, and coaches and all. And I told myself I was not going to lose that battle. So I told myself, I’m going to keep fighting and keep going.”

In four games this year, Barmore registered six tackles and one sack. Last season, he notched 64 tackles and a team-high 8.5 sacks, which was the sixth-most in the NFL among all interior defensive linemen.