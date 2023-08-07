The New England Patriots' 2021 free agency marked a rare swerve in organizational philosophy, as they went on a big spending spree and overpaid multiple players like Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Henry. It would have been a full-blown fiasco if not for the addition of star edge rusher Matthew Judon.

That is a big “if,” as Pats fans and his new teammates quickly learned. Fellow linebacker Josh Uche is extremely grateful for Judon's tutelage these last couple of years in Foxborough.

“What have I learned? From the first day he got here, from having someone to look up to – how to be a professional, how to be a pass rusher, how to be dominant,” Uche told Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “From techniques, hand placement, footwork, you name it, put it on the list on and one. Just to have someone who’s very transparent, very unselfish, and just a leader, it’s just been a blessing.”

This heartfelt expression of gratitude comes just days after Judon restructured his contract– guaranteed money ballooned from $2 million to $14 million. The four-time Pro Bowler is a major reason why New England has remained fairly competitive, despite having severe offensive limitations. He has compiled 27.5 sacks in his two seasons with the team and is clearly having a strong impact as a locker room leader.

Judon's mentorship appears to be rubbing off on Josh Uche, as the former second-round pick enjoyed a career-year in 2022-23 with 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He is expected to remain a vital component of Patriots' defensive attack and could play himself into his own big contract. Still, Uche is staying grounded, something made significantly easier by his teammate's presence.

“Whether he’s communicating with someone next to him on how things should play, whether it’s on the sideline, what he’s seeing, what he thinks would work, whether it be picking a guy up if his morale is down, the list goes on and on,” he said. “Just unselfish. It’s never really about him. Just seeing who he can help.”

New England is lucky to have Matthew Judon.