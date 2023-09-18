Offensive production was the biggest factor in the New England Patriots NFL Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Bill Belichick's squad did well in keeping the game close with their secondary but touchdowns just were not landing. Kendrick Bourne and Cole Strange were understandably frustrated after the loss and their latest statements showed it.

Cole Strange knew that they were a touchdown away from a tie game. He outlined his immediate feelings after their NFL Week 2 loss to the Dolphins, via Zack Cox of NESN. “It feels close. But it’s kind of aggravating, you know? We want to beat close,” Strange said.

Bill Belichick ran 71 plays throughout the game but only got 4.1 yards per play. The Patriots could not hit a touchdown in the first three periods of the game. They turned up the offensive schematics of the game and started to rally in the fourth but it was too late.

Kendrick Bourne knew that the Patriots had a fighting chance but they just let it slip. He revealed his dismay after the game, via Chad Graff of The Athletic.

“It feels close, but we’ve gotta be better than close,” Bourne declared.

Mac Jones could not get his groove on to get the Patriots offense started. He was sacked four times and the wind was knocked out of him in a couple of them. They caught fire in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to close the gap. The Patriots hope to recalibrate and have better schematics in their matchup.