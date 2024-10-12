The New England Patriots are aiming to have a full receiving corps at Drake Maye's disposal for the rookie's first career NFL start in Week 6.

As the team prepares for its upcoming road game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 13, they announced wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is preparing to play in his second straight game, per Jordan Schultz. The eight-year veteran made his season debut in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins after missing the Patriots' first four games of the year.

As one of the older receivers of the team, Bourne figures to be a reliable target for Maye against the stingy Texans defense. In his limited return, Bourne caught one pass for six yards in his season debut.

This is a developing story.