New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett spoke to the media for the first time since being benched for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and he did not hold back on how the decision is impacting him.

“I don't think words can really describe how tough it is,” Jacoby Brissett said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Although it was a given that the Patriots would hand the starting job to Drake Maye at some point, it is clear that Brissett is upset about losing the job this soon. Many thought that New England would at least wait until later in the season to make the move to Maye. Instead, the rookie will get the start against the Houston Texans, who boast arguably the best pass rush in the NFL this season. Brissett described his interaction with Maye after the decision.

“Drake asked how I'm doing. I'm like, ‘Man, if you're worried about me, you're worried about the wrong thing,'” Brissett said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.

Despite the obvious disappointment, Brissett made it clear that he will support Maye as he takes over the starting job for the Patriots.

“I'm here to support Drake,” Brissett said, via Daniels.

When Brissett returned to the Patriots this offseason, it was known that Brissett would likely be starting games while a rookie was sitting behind him. Still, he is a competitor and wanted to keep the starting job for as long as possible.

Drake Maye in for big test as Patriots face Texans

As mentioned before, this is not an easy landing spot for Maye in his first start in the NFL. The Texans pass rush is ferocious, and given the Patriots' offensive line, which has been the worst in the NFL by many metrics, Maye will likely have to get the ball out quick.

For the Patriots to have a chance in this game, Maye will have to make quick decisions to possibly control the time of possession. That would limit the Texans' time with the ball and chances to score. CJ Stroud getting a lot of chances with the ball is not a good recipe. Avoiding falling behind early in the game will be an important aspect of this game for the Patriots.

Regardless, this is a huge game for the organization. They think Maye is the quarterback of the future, and it will be a huge test for him to go up against a Super Bowl hopeful.