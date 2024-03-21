Even though the New England Patriots are coming off a 4-13 season and are in need of a quarterback, K.J. Osborn was more than willing to sign with the team in NFL free agency.
Osborn told reporters that he recognizes that the Patriots still have a lot of work to do in order to compete again. But he's willing to sign up for the grind to try and help the team become a contender, vis Chris Mason of MassLive.
“It doesn’t happen overnight. I know what I signed up for. It’s going to be a grind, man,” Osborn said. “I want to be a person that helps this organization get back to where it needs to be.”
The Patriots were certainly nowhere close to where they wanted to be last season. As they went 4-13, New England had stretches of historically bad offensive play, finishing tied for last in the league in scoring.
Their quarterback play was a large reason for that as Mac Jones was benched in four games, throwing more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (10) before Bailey Zappe replaced him for good in Week 13. It was the same story for Zappe, throwing six touchdowns to nine interceptions.
The Patriots traded Mac Jones and signed Jacoby Brissett in the opening week of free agency. But they could still add to their quarterback room as they hold the No. 3 overall pick in a draft class that has three highly-touted quarterbacks.
Osborn admitted he asked about the plan at quarterback when he spoke with Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
“[The quarterback situation] definitely went into the decision,” Osborn said. “I spoke to Coach Mayo, AVP and [others] like that for the plan going forward. I trust them that everything will take care of itself.”
New Patriots WR K.J. Osborn talks about what he's heard about the plan at QB, and facing a rebuild in Foxboro pic.twitter.com/cx5fzSwiju
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 20, 2024
What K.J. Osborn said of playing for new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo
While Osborn raised questions over the Patriots' quarterback situation, he didn't seem to have any concerns with the Patriots' new head coach.
“[Mayo] is a players’ coach and I love that,” Osborn said. “That’s something that I am familiar coming from KO over in Minnesota where he understands. He’s been in our shoes. He’s got a Super Bowl. He’s been in the league. So he knows what it’s like from our side and stepping over to the coaches side. I feel like that plays a big factor.”
What Osborn's role in the Patriots' offense will be is unclear. He worked in several areas on the Vikings' offense in the first four years of his career, but he mostly operated out of the slot as he had 48 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns last season.
But Osborn is willing to play wherever he's asked to play in the offense.