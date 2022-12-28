By Conor Roche · 3 min read

With Mac Jones set to be fined for hitting Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss, the New England Patriots quarterback’s play has led to players and media members calling him a dirty player.

Jones was asked what he thought about people calling him a dirty player on Wednesday. The quarterback kept it cordial, mentioning how people have their own thoughts and that he’s focused on trying to help the Patriots win a crucial game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“Everybody has an opinion,” Jones said. “The biggest thing for me is just focusing on being the best teammate I can be and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about. Obviously, I have respect for everyone around the league. It takes a lot to get to this league. I know there’s really good players out there and we’re all playing hard and trying to win. So, at the end of the day, you have to keep that in mind. It’s a game. You want to just have fun and enjoy it and compete against each other. That’s something that I’ve always done and I know my teammates appreciate that about me.

“So excited for the opportunity this week. Obviously a great team we get to go against and another opportunity. You don’t know how many more you’re going to get with this group of guys. That’s what it’s all about. The players in our locker room and on our team. So, excited. Great day of practice today and obviously need to build on it and stack up these days.”

Mac Jones said that “everybody has an opinion” when asked about perception of him being a dirty player. Added that “I try to be the best teammate I can be” and “I’ve got respect for everybody in the league.” Brought it back to preparing for this weekend’s game. #Patriotspic.twitter.com/loYMipAkgQ — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) December 28, 2022

Eli Apple, who was running down the field as a blocker for a Bengals fumble recovery when Jones dove at his legs on a play that was already blown dead during Sunday’s game, said following the game that he “thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick deferred to those in charge when asked if he had any issue with what Jones did on that play.

“I’ll leave it to the officials to officiate the game,” Belichick said. “Doesn’t really matter what I think.”

Belichick also deferred to the players’ opinions when asked if he thought Jones was a dirty player.

“You’d have to talk to those guys about that,” Belichick added. “I don’t know.”

The NFL certainly thought the play was unnecessary. It wasn’t the only play Jones got in trouble for on Saturday. In the final minute of the game, Jones was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as he fought for the ball in the bottom of the pile following Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumble.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

Prior to Week 16, Mac Jones has committed a few questionable plays in the past. Last season, Carolina Panthers star defensive end Brian Burns called Jones out for grabbing his ankle after committing a fumble with players fighting for the loose ball. In October, Jones received more scrutiny for lifting his leg up to kick Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker right below the belt. He was also fined for throwing the ball at Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenensa following a sack during the Dec. 1 game.

Jones said in August that he and Burns were in a good spot after meeting each other at the Pro Bowl in February.

But it’s clear that Jones and the Patriots are more focused on one thing: reaching the playoffs. Despite sitting at 7-8, Jones and the Patriots control their own playoff destiny as they need to beat the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to reach the postseason.