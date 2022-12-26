By Conor Roche · 2 min read

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss.

Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

The hit happened in the middle of the fourth quarter when the Bengals picked up a loose ball on a play that was called dead. As Jones was running down the field to potentially make a tackle, he let up around the 10-yard line and dove with his shoulder first toward Apple’s legs. Apple went down but wasn’t hurt on the play, though he was clearly upset as he whacked Jones in the head afterward.

Apple continued to show his frustration about Mac Jones’ hit after the game.

“Of course I did [notice it)]. He tripped me,” Apple said. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

The run back didn’t count as the play was already ruled dead due to an intentional grounding called on Jones. He wasn’t penalized for his hit on Apple and Apple wasn’t penalized for his retaliation.

Jones has been a part of a few questionable plays like the one he committed on Saturday over his two-year career. In his rookie season, Carolina Panthers star edge rusher Brian Burns said Jones committed a dirty play when he grabbed his leg after the quarterback fumbled the ball. Jones said in August that the two made up during the Pro Bowl last season.

This season, Jones kicked Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin when he slid following a run. Jones wasn’t fined for that play, but he was fined for throwing the ball toward Buffalo Bills defensive A.J. Epenesa during their Dec. 1 loss.

Jones was also flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he was at the bottom of the pile fighting for the ball following Rhamondre Stevenson’s costly fumble in Saturday’s game.

“I went over there and tried to grab the ball to save the game,” Mac Jones said of the penalty after the game. “So at the end of the day, you’ve got to take your chance and try to get the ball, got to compete for the ball because it’s a live ball until somebody holds it up in the air. You got to go get it, and that’s what I tried to do.”