By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

As the losses pile up for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, the frustration continues to boil over. Jones appeared to throw an illegal low block on Eli Apple while the Bengals defensive back was trying to clear a path for teammate Germaine Pratt, who was running to the end zone with a fumble return.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

Game officials did not throw a flag on Jones for his actions, but the league office has taken notice of the offense. They will review the play for possible disciplinary action, and make a decision on Monday or Tuesday, per a Pro Football Focus report.

The Bengals built a 22-0 lead in the game, but the Patriots came roaring back and narrowed the deficit to 22-18 before losing by that margin.

Apple said he thought Jones committed an infraction on the play and said it was dirty. “Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me.”

Jones also pointed out that he had seen Jones attempt other dirty plays when studying the quarterback on film. Jones kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin at the end of a slide earlier this season. He also appeared to twist the ankle of Carolina defensive end Brian Burns in a 2021 play.

If Jones is disciplined, the punishment would most likely be a fine. League rules would allow a suspension, but since he has been sanctioned in the past for any previous infraction, that would seem to be an unlikely tact for the NFL to take.

Mac Jones completed 21 of 33 passes for 240 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions. He was sacked 4 times.