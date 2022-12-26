As the losses pile up for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, the frustration continues to boil over. Jones appeared to throw an illegal low block on Eli Apple while the Bengals defensive back was trying to clear a path for teammate Germaine Pratt, who was running to the end zone with a fumble return.

Game officials did not throw a flag on Jones for his actions, but the league office has taken notice of the offense. They will review the play for possible disciplinary action, and make a decision on Monday or Tuesday, per a Pro Football Focus report.

The Bengals built a 22-0 lead in the game, but the Patriots came roaring back and narrowed the deficit to 22-18 before losing by that margin.

Apple said he thought Jones committed an infraction on the play and said it was dirty. “Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me.”

Jones also pointed out that he had seen Jones attempt other dirty plays when studying the quarterback on film. Jones kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin at the end of a slide earlier this season. He also appeared to twist the ankle of Carolina defensive end Brian Burns in a 2021 play.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Bengals, Patriots, Mac Jones, Eli Apple

Patriots’ Mac Jones destroyed by Eli Apple, Twitter for dirty play vs. Bengals

Karl Rasmussen ·

Patriots, Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne just grateful to get playing time in Patriots’ loss vs. Bengals

Conor Roche ·

Kendrick Bourne Jakobi Meyers Patriots Mac Jones

Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals

Conor Roche ·

If Jones is disciplined, the punishment would most likely be a fine. League rules would allow a suspension, but since he has been sanctioned in the past for any previous infraction, that would seem to be an unlikely tact for the NFL to take.

Mac Jones completed 21 of 33 passes for 240 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions. He was sacked 4 times.