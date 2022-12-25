New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has come under fire after a dirty play against the Cincinnati Bengals went viral in Week 16. After Germaine Pratt scooped up a fumble (which was eventually ruled a forward pass) and took off for the end zone, Jones could be seen delivering an egregiously dirty low block onto an unsuspecting Eli Apple. The dirty play prompted some strong reactions on Twitter, and Apple himself chimed in by calling Jones a dirty player, via NESN.

As you can see in the video, Jones had absolutely no shot at making a play on Pratt, and instead of just accepting the result, he opted to turn around and stick Apple with a dangerous block at knee-level, prompting some outrage from the Bengals DB.

Apple sounded off on the incident, via Sean McGuire of NESN:

“Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple said. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Apple wasn’t the only one taking notice of Jones’ antics.

Jones should be severely punished for his antics on Saturday, but it’s not looking likely.

Dirty players make dirty plays. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some questionable antics from Mac Jones, and probably won’t be the last, especially if he isn’t disciplined.

Jones’ antics aren’t going unnoticed any longer. Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl DE Brian Burns previously called out Jones last season for attempting to injure his ankle in a disgusting play, and Jones also stirred up some controversy with some questionable slides against the Chicago Bears.