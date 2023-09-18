Despite building momentum and hanging tight against two of the league's top teams, the New England Patriots have suddenly fallen to 0-2 in the 2023 season.

Their Week 2 loss was eerily similar to their Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. The Patriots fell into an early double-digit hole, trailing 17-3 at halftime and later, 24-10, in the fourth quarter. New England got a key stop defensively in the final minutes to allow the offense an opportunity to tie or win the game.

But for the second straight week, the Patriots stalled in the opponent's territory, with an apparent fourth-down conversion being reversed on replay review. This time, Mac Jones threw a completion to Mike Gesicki on fourth-and-4 with the tight lateraling the ball back to Cole Strange, who appeared to pick up the first down, though the call on the field was overturned.

Mac Jones isn't worried about Patriots' 0-2 start

As New England seems to be falling into a bad case of déjà vu, Jones is harping on other prior experiences in hopes that it will help them turn things around. Jones recalled how the Patriots still made the playoffs in his rookie season after they got off to a 1-3 start.

“I think about past experience and my rookie year when we didn't really start off too hot and then went on a really good winning streak,” Jones told reporters when asked how to not let things spiral out of control. “So, for me, that's all I can do, is look back on experiences I've already had in my life and hopefully the guys on the team can respond. Definitely got to play better and learn from it and, you know, be here early and leave late and do it together. I think that's the biggest thing. If a couple guys are doing it, it's not good enough, clearly. So we’ve got to put more into it and get more out of it.”

The slow starts have been a theme for the Patriots since Tom Brady left in 2020. They got off to a 2-2 start that year with Cam Newton at quarterback. After starting 1-3 in 2021, they also began the year 1-3 in 2022. They actually had a chance to make the playoffs last season as well, controlling their playoff destiny entering the final week of the regular season.

However, this is a new kind of hole for Jones and the Patriots. At least one they've been unfamiliar with for quite some time. The Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since 2001.

Jones can sense the Patriots are close to righting the ship as they fell just a couple dozen yards or so short of getting that pivotal final score in each of the last two games. But he also recognized that the team has to play better at the beginning of games than how it has so far, scoring just three total first-quarter points this season and 17 first-half points this year.

“Biggest thing is just we're close,” Jones said. “We drove the ball pretty well, just didn't get it in. Last week, we were behind and kind of scored some touchdowns. You know, and if we can combine those two things, move the ball and then get it in the red zone, I think everyone would be smiling right now. So that's the biggest thing, just watch the tape and see how we can get it in, make it easier on the defense and special teams.”

Mac Jones' Week 2 performance

Jones finished with an OK stat line in Sunday's game. He completed 31-of-42 passes 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception, having to battle under constant pressure for much of the evening as he was sacked four times.

So, the third-year quarterback has appeared to at least make some strides in Bill O'Brien's offense compared to where he was at last year. But there's obviously still work to do, and Jones knows that. He's trying to stay optimistic through it all.

“Really, just stay positive and try and work together and find solutions to issues or problems,” Jones said. “That's all you can do, is just come in each day, arrive early, leave late, and grind with each other.”

Jones and the Patriots will look to get their first of the season in Week 3 when they take on another AFC East rival, taking on the New York Jets on the road. The Patriots won both battles with Zach Wilson at quarterback for Gang Green last season.