Published December 2, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The days of the New England Patriots dominating the AFC East are now over. Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills proved this. Josh Allen and co. looked dominant throughout the entire game, taking control of the game with their offense and defense. The Pats, on the other hand, struggled to get things going, only scoring ten points.

After the game, Mac Jones revealed the Patriots’ unique offensive game plan against the Bills. According to the quarterback, the team wanted to run more quick-game concepts during the game, per Evan Lazar. The reason? It was to supposedly expose Buffalo’s suspect tackling. Unfortunately… it didn’t exactly go according to their plans.

“Mac Jones said the #Patriots game plan was to run more quick-game concepts to force the #Bills defense to tackle their skill players. Buffalo’s defense has struggled tackling this season, so the Pats wanted to expose it. Didn’t execute well.”

The Patriots now find themselves in unfamiliar territory in the AFC East. Once the overlords of the division, Mac Jones and co. find themselves at the bottom of the most competitive division in the AFC. The team still has a chance to sneak into the playoffs somehow, but they’ll need a bit of luck and a string of great games.

We’ll see what other unique offensive schemes the Patriots will try to scheme up as they try to make it to the playoffs. It already seems like Mac Jones was not happy with the ideas that his coaches drew up for him against the Bills.