The New England Patriots are putting all of their effort into fighting back into their game against the Miami Dolphins. However, it might be a tad difficult due to the string of injuries the team suffered on Sunday.

Things might be difficult for Mac Jones moving forward as both DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne suffered injuries against the Dolphins. The Patriots ruled both of them out of the game.

Parker left the game with a head injury, while Bourne fell to a knee injury. Many believed the play that took out Parker should have been a penalty on Miami, as it was a head-on-head collision that took him out.

The veteran wide receiver took a shot to the face that forced him out of the game.

The fact that this is not a penalty is absolute insanity. pic.twitter.com/Q0xY7HjiM7 — Patriot RedZone (@PatriotRedZone) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Bourne got twisted up on a play and it looked like he may have suffered a serious knee injury. It didn't look great.

Here’s the play Kendrick Bourne was injured on. Immediately holds his knee pic.twitter.com/ra6leDTV8C — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 29, 2023

This is less than ideal for the Mac Jones and the Patriots. New England arguably has the worst wide receiver room in the league and now it's just got even worse. Bill Belichick might have to consider making a trade just to give Jones some weapons to throw to.

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 31. It's not clear which wide receivers could be available via trade, but New England is going to have to figure something out. On the other hand, if Parker and Bourne can bounce back by next week, then the Patriots won't be in such dire need.

Keep an eye on New England, as they could be making a move before Week 9.