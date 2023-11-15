New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones does not know who will be the starting quarterback after benching versus Colts

The New England Patriots benched Mac Jones at the end of the fourth quarter in their 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His final play was a frustrating interception that came while New England was driving in the red zone with a chance to take the lead. Bailey Zappe filled in on the final last-gasp drive, but the Patriots were unable to pull off the comeback.

Since the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has not announced a decision regarding who will be the quarterback going forward, but did mention they needed a “change.” Mac Jones also confirmed that he had not been told anything about the Patriots' starter since the loss.

“No. We haven't talked about that,” Jones said. “I think everyone's frustrated and I am, too. There are a lot of things that I wish I could do better … I know I'm going to put the work in to do it,” via WEEI's Mike Kadlick.

The Patriots have won just two games this season, and both Mac Jones and the offense have left a lot to be desired on the field. With Jones at the helm, the Patriots' offense is seventh-last in total yards and second-worst in points per game. He also has thrown 10 interceptions and 10 picks, far from ideal. While filling in for Mac Jones last season, Bailey Zappe went 2-0 as he completed 70.7% of his passes for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Though he was 3-7 for 25 yards and a pick versus the Colts.

New England has a bye this week coming off of trip to Germany, so they are in no rush to make a decision.