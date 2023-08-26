The New England Patriots wrapped up their preseason action on Friday night with an ugly 23-7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and for Malik Cunningham, it was his final shot to prove he deserves a spot on New England's roster. While nobody really had a good night for New England, Cunningham's versatility was on full display in this game again as he attempts to find his way onto the team.

Cunningham is an undrafted quarterback out of Louisville, but he has been lining up all over the field for New England throughout training camp. In addition to playing quarterback, Cunningham has been used as a wide receiver and a gunner on the punt team as he attempts to find his way onto the roster. Some players may not enjoy switching positions so frequently, but it doesn't seem like Cunningham is one of those guys.

“No. I’m a football player. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it…I feel like I did good over those three games. A lot to learn from, a lot to take on the chin, a lot of things I did good, a lot more things I need to work on as a quarterback or receiver, wherever they put me at.” – Malik Cunningham, ProFootballTalk

Cunningham's mentality of doing whatever he can to help the Patriots win has certainly endeared him to fans, and it may just help him earn a roster spot. Cunningham still faces some long odds, and he's certainly made a great impression across the league, which should help him find a spot on New England's practice squad at the very least now that roster cuts are looming.