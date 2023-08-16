Malik Cunningham of the Patriots is an unexpected success story so far in training camp and the preseason. The former Louisville Cardinals signal caller had a slew of brilliant moments and seasons in college but was not drafted in 2023.

Now an undrafted quarterback in the Patriots' offensive system, Cunningham has impressed in the early going. He had a confident take recently on his unique two-way skills. He showed off his stunning talents in week one of the preseason, scoring a touchdown late against the Texans.

On Monday the Patriots began team practices with Cunningham continuing to get plenty of reps, according to a report from MassLive.com.

“For the second day in a row, Malik Cunningham saw some time filling in for Jones in his group, and the dual threat took seven snaps under center on Monday,” reporter Chris Mason wrote.

“Cunningham completed one of two passes, handed the ball off twice, and kept it himself three other times. The plays he’s running are different than what’s drawn up for Jones; it’s clear they’re intrigued by the differing skill sets.”

Fans were captivated by Cunningham's unique skill set and highlight reel plays with the Patriots.

Played WR in the first half. QB in the second half. Malik Cunningham is doing everything he can for the @Patriots. @MalikMalikc10 📺: #HOUvsNE on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp pic.twitter.com/dXR3ZHPI1v — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2023

Cunningham threw for 34 yards and ran for 35 on five carries including a touchdown.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had his most productive day of camp, catching five passes. Patriots QB Mac Jones rushed downfield to celebrate with him following a one-handed touchdown grab over Myles Bryant during red zone practice.

While Cunningham is not likely to take the starting job from Jones anytime soon, he does present an interesting challenge for Belichick and his offensive staff; namely how to get him on the field more often to give defenses different looks, and something else to game plan for in the film room.