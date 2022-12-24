By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Marcus Jones is having quite a rookie campaign with the New England Patriots.

With the Patriots down by a 22-0 score in the third quarter of their Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones delivered in convincing fashion, as he hauled in a much-needed interception off of quarterback Joe Burrow and went the other way for a 69-yard pick-six.

Jones has scored three touchdowns in the 2022 campaign, and all of them have come via 40-plus-yard scores. He stunned the New York Jets with a game-winning 84-yard punt return touchdown in Week 11, and he came away with a 48-yard receiving touchdown in the Patriots’ home loss to the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.

Overall, Jones became the second player in the Super Bowl era to score 40-plus yard receiving, punt return, and interception return touchdowns, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

Marcus Jones now has a receiving TD, punt return TD and INT return TD as a rookie. The only other player in the SB era to score a 40+ yd TD each of those ways in their entire career is Deion Sanders.@Patriots#ForeverNE — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 24, 2022

Jones continues to prove that he deserved to make the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster for this season. He has been a valuable contributor in special teams for New England so far this year, and he also entered Week 16 with a 65.0 passer rating when targeted mark in 13 games played.

The Patriots came away with a narrow home loss to the Bengals in Week 16, and they will now look ahead to an upcoming home clash against the Miami Dolphins.