Marcus Jones is having quite a rookie campaign with the New England Patriots.

With the Patriots down by a 22-0 score in the third quarter of their Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones delivered in convincing fashion, as he hauled in a much-needed interception off of quarterback Joe Burrow and went the other way for a 69-yard pick-six.

Jones has scored three touchdowns in the 2022 campaign, and all of them have come via 40-plus-yard scores. He stunned the New York Jets with a game-winning 84-yard punt return touchdown in Week 11, and he came away with a 48-yard receiving touchdown in the Patriots’ home loss to the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.

Overall, Jones became the second player in the Super Bowl era to score 40-plus yard receiving, punt return, and interception return touchdowns, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Mac Jones, Patriots, Jakobi Meyers

Patriots’ Mac Jones links up with Jakobi Meyers for insane 48-yard TD thanks to Scotty Washington assist

Joey Mistretta ·

Patriots, Bengals, Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry suffers knee injury during Patriots game vs. Bengals

Joey Mistretta ·

Joe Burrow, La'el Collins, Bengals

Joe Burrow Bengals’ protector La’el Collins dodges a bullet with knee injury update

Joey Mistretta ·

Jones continues to prove that he deserved to make the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster for this season. He has been a valuable contributor in special teams for New England so far this year, and he also entered Week 16 with a 65.0 passer rating when targeted mark in 13 games played.

The Patriots came away with a narrow home loss to the Bengals in Week 16, and they will now look ahead to an upcoming home clash against the Miami Dolphins.