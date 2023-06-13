FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With DeAndre Hopkins' visit with the New England Patriots reportedly happening in the upcoming days, some players on the team's offense have expressed a desire for him to join the team. There is one player that didn't want to talk about the receiver, though.

DeVante Parker wanted to keep the focus on who is on the Patriots when asked about Hopkins' upcoming visit following Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice.

“I’m just focused on us right now,” Parker said. “Great player, but I’m just focused on us.”

In a follow-up question, Parker was asked if he's ever met with Hopkins.

“I’m focused on us,” Parker said again.

Parker was asked one more question surrounding the Hopkins situation: Do you feel you need any more help in the wide receiver room?

“I’m focused on us, man,” Parker replied. “Next question. Next question.”

That ended the line of questioning Parker received about Hopkins as he was mostly asked about his chemistry with Mac Jones and playing under new offensive Bill O'Brien. He didn't want to tip his hand too much on the new offensive sets the team's worked on, but he said he's enjoyed it so far.

Hopkins is scheduled to arrive in New England on Wednesday night and visit with the team through Thursday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. With rumors of Hopkins potentially joining the Patriots continuing to percolate, there's been a lot of speculation that the team would rid themselves of one of the veteran receivers to help make room. Parker has been viewed as one of the top candidates in that potential scenario due to his salary, which would clear up over $6 million in cap space if he was cut or released and the Patriots wouldn't eat any dead money.

Parker's decision to decline to answer questions about Hopkins is a bit of a change in tune compared to some of his teammates over the last few days. Jones wasn't shy in sharing his thoughts on the All-Pro receiver.

“I think that’s definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre’s a great player,” Jones said Monday. “You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he’s done a great job.

“So obviously, we’d love to have him. But we do have a great group of guys.”

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne showered Hopkins in praise last Friday.

“I’m a fan of D-Hop,” Bourne said following the final organized team activity practice on Friday. “It would be cool. I don’t really know the gist of what’s going on, but yeah, he’s a great player.”

“Come on through, man,” Bourne later added in his message to Hopkins. “We need any help we can get to win.”

However, there have been other players that have been shy to say much about the team's pursuit of Hopkins. Patriots safety Adrian Phillips praised Hopkins as a player but didn't want to speak much on the situation on Friday. Tight end Hunter Henry expressed similar thoughts.

“I won’t comment about D-Hop,” Henry said last Friday. I’ll leave that to you guys to speculate.

Only time will tell.