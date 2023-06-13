As the New England Patriots look to bolster their offense, Bill Belichick and company have been eyeing free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Belichick and the Patriots will get a much better look at Hopkins during his upcoming free agent visit.

Hopkins is set to meet with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Hopkins is coming off what was considered a “very positive” visit with the Tennessee Titans.

It isn't often a player of Hopkins' caliber is available this late in the offseason. However, his release from the Arizona Cardinals helped envirogated the NFL free agency market. Now, the Patriots are looking to make one last offseason splash.

Despite his release, Hopkins is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Last season – playing in just nine games – Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and two touchdowns. Over his entire NFL career, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. The wide receiver is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

While the Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, they could still use more offensive weapons. Their leading receiver from last year Kendrick Bourne is now on the Las Vegas Raiders. To truly develop their offense under Mac Jones, New England needs more play makers for him to throw to.

DeAndre Hopkins would certainly qualify as a massive upgrade. With Bill O'Brien on his staff, Bill Belichick can offer a reunion in New England. As the Patriots look to get back into the playoffs, Hopkins will be a massive free agent target. Their two-day meeting will be crucial towards agreeing to a potential contract.