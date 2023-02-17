A New England Patriots’ fixture is remaining with the team for at least one more season.

Longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater will hold off retirement and return to the Patriots for the 2023 season, the team announced in a joint statement on Friday.

“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” Slater said in the statement. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”

Slater’s decision to come back comes as a bit of a surprise. He hinted in the final weeks of the 2022 regular season that it was likely his last, making comments about possibly playing his final home game at Gillette Stadium and having an emotional goodbye with media members on the day after the season ended.

However, Slater reportedly remained working out at the team’s facilities in recent weeks.

Slater played all 17 games last season.

Slater has played all 15 of the previous seasons in his NFL career with the Patriots. New England selected Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, when he was a wide receiver coming out of UCLA. He’s seldomly played receiver, moving to play gunner early in his career. Slater’s excelled at that position, earning five All-Pro and 10 Pro Bowl nods, helping the Patriots win each of their last three Super Bowl titles.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is happy to have Slater back in New England.

“Matt’s incredible career is a testament to his preparation and will to succeed,” Belichick said in the statement. “We are thrilled he will be playing this season.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft echoed a similar sentiment.

“I couldn’t be happier to learn that Matthew Slater has decided to return for his 16th season with the New England Patriots,” Kraft said. “Matthew’s drive to be the best at what he does will one day earn him enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yet, as stellar as his football career has been, he is an even better person. He is led by his faith and spirituality, dedicated to his family and committed to his craft. There is no better leader for our younger players to follow and no better ambassador for the Patriots organization. He is truly special, and I am grateful that his contributions to the team will continue.”

Slater wasn’t the only longtime Patriot considering retirement following the 2022 season. Safety Devin McCourty also alluded that he could be hanging the cleats up as well. He reportedly had shoulder surgery after the season ended but it remains unclear if he’ll return.

McCourty and Slater have developed a deep friendship over their time together in New England, so maybe Friday’s news could lure him back for one more season.