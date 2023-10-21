Mike Vrabel has been inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. The Tennessee Titans coach traveled back to New England during the team's bye week to receive the Pats' red jacket and join the franchise's Hall of Fame.

Vrabel spent seven years with the Patriots from 2001-2008 where he helped start New England's dynasty. Vrabel was part of a fierce Patriots defense that won three Super Bowl trophies following the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. Vrabel joins defensive teammates including Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest and Richard Seymour from that dynasty run in the team's Hall of Fame.

“What's up Pats fans. It is great to be in this red jacket. Didn't know when it would happen, but glad that it did. This is an amazing experience, thank you,” via the Patriots on X.

Great to be back and in the red jacket.@TheHall | @CoachVrabel50 pic.twitter.com/UhHiU60Z95 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 21, 2023

Mike Vrabel began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former third-round pick spent four seasons in Pittsburgh before joining the Patriots. He later played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2010. He amassed 57 sacks, 11 interceptions, 41 pass break ups and 19 forced fumbles during his career. Following his retirement, Vrabel has worked his way up the coaching ladder to become the head coach for Tennessee. Over five-and-a-half years as the Titans coach, Vrabel has led the team to three playoff appearances, two AFC South division titles and a 50-38 record.

The Patriots inducted Vrabel alongside longtime assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia. Scarnecchia coached for the Patriots for well over 30 years, helping out with the tight ends, special teams, offensive line and defense. He was a key reason for the Patriots' success on the offensive line throughout the dynasty years.