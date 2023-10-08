For the fourth time in five games, the Indianapolis Colts had to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew after starter Anthony Richardson suffered an injury. The team is still without star running back Jonathan Taylor, despite his agreeing to a new contract.

The Tennessee Titans still could not take advantage, losing a crucial AFC South matchup 23-16.

“Obviously, there were things that we did that were exactly how we want to do them, and then there were too many things that weren't good enough.” That's how Titans coach Mike Vrabel summed up his team's performance, courtesy of Paul Kuharsky.

“You go out and compete, and you have to try to make some adjustments, try to make some big plays, critical moments. They made more than we did.”

One area in which the Titans failed to capitalize was in the red zone. In four trips, Tennessee scored just once, via a 19-yard TD run by RB Tyjae Spears. Somehow, despite the win, the Colts were worse, going 1-for-5 in the red zone.

Vrabel blamed “self-inflicted” wounds for their struggles in the red zone, pointing in particular to an offensive pass interference penalty committed by TE Chigoziem Okonkwo. That foul pushed the Titans back to the Colts' 24-yard line, and the drive stalled, resulting in a Nick Folk field goal.

“We need to be able to run it, and you know when we get down there, score. Close play to Hop (DeAndre Hopkins)

with Derrick (Henry) and didn't convert it. So whatever that problem is I don't know. Tried to hit a play and didn't hit it.”

Vrabel was referring to a trick play that had Henry attempt a pass to Hopkins. Hopkins was able to reel in the throw, but couldn't get both feet in the end zone to complete the catch.

The loss drops the Titans to 2-3 in the AFC South standings. Of the four teams in the division, they are the only one with a negative point differential through five weeks of play.