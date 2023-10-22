The New England Patriots are in dire need of a win Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. They are getting some good injury news that may help them along the way, but some bad news as well.

First, the good. Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas is expected to play Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He was listed as questionable due to a concussion. Tight end Hunter Henry should also play. Henry is battling an ankle injury.

Mac Jones, Patriots struggling offensively

Quarterback Mac Jones is struggling this year, and the Patriots are struggling right along with him. The team is 1-5 with two blowout losses that are the worst of head coach Bill Belichick's career in New England. Jones has thrown five interceptions in the last three games, with no touchdowns. Those numbers absolutely must turn around for the team to have any chance to salvage the campaign.

The Patriots are hoping Henry and Douglas can help Jones get the ball rolling. Henry has 18 catches on the season, for 183 yards and two touchdowns. The experienced tight end is averaging more than 10 yards a catch, which should help move the sticks for the Patriots offense. Douglas is a rookie, but he has made his mark. He has 10 receptions for 143 yards on the season.

The Patriots did get some bad news, however, before their game against the Bills. Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is unlikely to play due to a concussion. Smith-Schuster has 14 catches on the season for 86 yards. Mac Jones and the rest of the offense will have to find a way to score without him.

The Patriots and Bills kick off Sunday as part of the early slate. The Bills enter the game with a 4-2 record on the year and are a massive favorite.