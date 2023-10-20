The New England Patriots are once again in desperate need of a win in Week 7 when they take on the Buffalo Bills.

New England enters Sunday's contest with a 1-5 record, losing its last three games. It goes up against the worst possible opponent to try and turn that around, facing a Buffalo team that's won six of the last seven games between the two AFC East rivals. The Patriots' lone win in that stretch came in 2021, when Mac Jones threw just three passes on a windy Buffalo night.

Here are four bold predictions for Sunday's game.

Mac Jones will throw a singular touchdown pass

You might think that it isn't bold to predict a quarterback to throw a touchdown pass. Well, the quarterback in question hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3 and the Bills have been among the best pass defenses this season, allowing just four passing touchdowns this season. That's the best mark in the league, so yeah, it's pretty damn bold.

The point is, Jones has struggled mightily as of late and he's going up against a ruthless pass defense that has also recorded the most sacks in the NFL this season. But I think he can somehow luck his way into a touchdown pass on Sunday.

Count me as someone who might be foolish enough to think that the Patriots might have found something that worked as the game progressed in Las Vegas last week. After two three-and-outs to start the game, the Patriots moved the ball within the Raiders' 30-yard line on four of their next five possessions before the game-sealing safety.

And while the Patriots haven't been in the red zone often this season, they have found success when they've been down there. They've scored a touchdown on 70 percent of their red zone drives this season, which is the third-best mark in the NFL. Maybe Hunter Henry or Mike Gesicki can help Jones find the end zone on a goal-to-go play on Sunday.

Or it can be last week's goat (not GOAT), DeVante Parker. The veteran wideout had two touchdown grabs in last season's regular-season finale against Buffalo.

Either way, the Patriots and Jones should have it in them to at least get a touchdown through the air for the first time in four games on Sunday. I could also just be crazy, too.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott have solid outings

Another prediction that seems a bit out of character considering their performances this season, but if you dig deeper, it makes sense.

The Patriots found something on the ground in the second half of last week's game, riding their two lead backs to get their two second-half touchdowns. Stevenson rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries and Elliott rushed for 34 yards on seven carries, getting efficient runs as each scored a touchdown.

While the Bills have been strong against the pass this season, they haven't been as strong against the run. They rank 25th in rushing yards allowed (802) and are tied for last in rushing yards per carry (5.4), allowing an opposing running back to go for 90-plus yards in four of their first six games.

I don't expect either Stevenson or Elliott to rush for that many yards. But a balanced attack between both backs where each can get 50-plus on good efficiency seems more than attainable.

The Patriots are able to force two turnovers off Josh Allen

The Patriots have been from being the best at forcing turnovers this season, getting just three takeaways so far. But Allen is still a turnover-prone quarterback.

The Bills star quarterback has thrown six interceptions this season, including one in each of the last two games and three in the last four. He also has two fumbles, one of which he's lost this season. And even though Allen has dominated the Patriots in recent seasons, he's recorded a turnover in each of his last two games against the Patriots.

New England might not have the ball hawks they've typically had on defense. But with the Bills' insistence on relying on Allen to do almost everything for that offense, the Patriots can at least pressure him into making turnover-worthy plays on Sunday.

New England still loses, but it'll be closer than people think

You see the trend that I'm going through with these predictions. I do think the Patriots will hang in there for much of Sunday's game, keeping it within a score for much of the 60-minute battle.

This Patriots team certainly isn't as bad as they played in Weeks 4 and 5. They probably aren't as good though as they looked in the second half against the Eagles and Dolphins, either. Last week's game was likely an indication of how they'll play going forward: Close games but they fall just short, outside of a few occasions.

Sunday won't be one of those few occasions. The Bills are just more talented than the Patriots, and their pass rush will likely make it tough for Jones to find much success in the air on Sunday. That's why I think the Bills ultimately win, 22-17.