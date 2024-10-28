The New England Patriots were able to get revenge over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday, upsetting their division rival for a 25-22 win. Patriots defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Keion White felt confident about the team's ability to slow down the future Hall of Fame quarterback early on in Sunday's game, too.
Both Godchaux and White noticed that Rodgers doesn't physically look as well compared to his best seasons, calling out the quarterback's mobility.
“I think he’s struggling right now,” Godchaux bluntly told reporters. “Hall of Fame quarterback, hate to see him go out that way, but I’m always going to take a win against him on your resume. He definitely don’t look the same. He kept moving back there — [expletive], I could run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all.
“That was good for us. We knew we could get after him and attack him in the passing game.”
Rodgers put up good passing numbers in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, making some completions in tight windows on a few instances during the game.
However, Rodgers didn't play too well against pressure. He completed just 3 of 8 passes for 50 yards against pressure on Sunday, per the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.
The Patriots were only able to sack Rodgers once, but they recorded five QB hits as they sensed he was struggling with their pressure.
“To our eye, he didn’t look as mobile as he did in the first game,” White said. “So we tried to take advantage of that and be a little bit more aggressive in our rush and just pressure him. We’d seen it probably in the second quarter, that he wasn’t really moving as much, and then we just seen it from there.
“But it’s all about getting to third down before you can really take advantage of it. It felt really good to play against Rodgers and get a win as a younger guy in the league coming up watching him. So we need to build upon that — for real. When you don’t have as mobile a quarterback, you can definitely do a [few] more things that you wouldn’t do normally.”
To White's point, the Jets weren't great on third-down plays in Sunday's game. They converted just 4 of 10 third-down opportunities, with the Patriots' only sack of the game coming on a third-down play that caused the Jets to settle for a field goal that they missed.
The 25 points the Patriots scored in Sunday's game was actually more points than the Jets have scored in any game this season. Rodgers sensed that his team isn't spot after their loss to the Patriots dropped them to 2-6.
“I’ve been in the darkness,” Rodgers said. “You’ve got to go in there, make peace with it. Offensively, our goal has just got to be to score 30. Doesn’t matter what the other two sides are doing. We have trust in our defense and teams, but if we’re not scoring 30, we’re underachieving. This offense can do that every single week.”
How Patriots responded to Jerod Mayo's ‘soft' comment
New England's effectiveness in slowing down Rodgers when it pressured him was certainly a sign of toughness, which came after head coach Jerod Mayo said the team was playing “soft.”
Godchaux said the team cut the “cute [expletive]” out of from its defense following the Week 7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Just knock-back football, play our assignment, not a lot of calls, do what you do and stop the run,” Godchaux said. “I know they got over 100 yards today but I thought it was a pretty good job in the run game.”
The Jets were able to rush the ball for 112 yards on Sunday, but only had four yards per carry. So, the Patriots might have found some formula for success moving forward.
The Patriots will test that possible formula when they take on the 1-7 Tennessee Titans in Week 9.