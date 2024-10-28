The New England Patriots were able to get revenge over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday, upsetting their division rival for a 25-22 win. Patriots defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Keion White felt confident about the team's ability to slow down the future Hall of Fame quarterback early on in Sunday's game, too.

Both Godchaux and White noticed that Rodgers doesn't physically look as well compared to his best seasons, calling out the quarterback's mobility.

“I think he’s struggling right now,” Godchaux bluntly told reporters. “Hall of Fame quarterback, hate to see him go out that way, but I’m always going to take a win against him on your resume. He definitely don’t look the same. He kept moving back there — [expletive], I could run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all.

“That was good for us. We knew we could get after him and attack him in the passing game.”

Rodgers put up good passing numbers in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, making some completions in tight windows on a few instances during the game.

However, Rodgers didn't play too well against pressure. He completed just 3 of 8 passes for 50 yards against pressure on Sunday, per the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.

The Patriots were only able to sack Rodgers once, but they recorded five QB hits as they sensed he was struggling with their pressure.