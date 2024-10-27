The New York Jets were supposed to be a renewed team with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback this season. There was a thought during the preseason that the Jets could be the favorites in the AFC East. It would be tough to get by the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, but they were certainly quite a bit better than the lowly New England Patriots.

It has not played out that way for Rodgers and New York. The Jets dropped their fifth consecutive game in Week 8, falling 25-22 to the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Jets had taken a late 22-17 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Braelon Adams with 2:57 remaining.

However, the vaunted Jets defense was unable to keep the Patriots from mounting a game-winning, 12-play, 70-yard drive. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run with 22 seconds remaining in the game.

Rodgers has been upset with the Jets performance throughout the losing streak, and he briefly described his emotions after the game. “Frustration, for sure,” Rodgers said.

The Patriots had been forced to go back to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback after rookie Drake Maye was forced out of the game following a concussion early in the game.

The Patriots had not won a game since earning a victory in the season opener at Cincinnati.

Change at head coaching slot not working for Jets

After the Jets had fallen to 2-3 following their loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings, owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and replaced him with Jeff Ulbrich. The Jets have dropped their next three games following the coaching change.

The Jets were hoping they could come up with a dominant effort against the Patriots. They had beaten New England 24-3 earlier in the season when the two teams played at MetLife Stadium. However, the Patriots showed more resistance in the second meeting.

Rodgers had decent numbers as he completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards with 2 touchdowns. He completed 5 passes to Garrett Wilson, and the receiver gained 113 on those receptions. Davante Adams, acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the month, caught 4 passes for 54 yards.

Brissett provided solid leadership for the Patriots following the Maye injury. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards. Prior to suffering his injury, Maye completed 3 of 5 passes for 23 yards and had also carried the ball 3 times for 46 yards.

The Jets will try to end their 5-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Houston Texans. The Patriots will try to make it consecutive victories when they face the Tennessee Titans on the road.