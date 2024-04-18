Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots might have given their clearest indication yet that they plan to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Patriots' director of scout and chief roster decision-maker shared he would be fine with selecting any of the top three or four quarterbacks in next week's draft, he told reporters on Thursday.
“I think we'd be comfortable with it,” Wolf said when asked about the Patriots' level of comfortability to draft any of the top quarterback prospects with the No. 3 pick.
Wolf's admission doesn't seem to be too much of a surprise. The Patriots have been highly speculated to draft a quarterback ever since the season ended, with reporters merging from the combine that they were planning to select a quarterback with their top pick.
New England has also shown interest in the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft beyond Caleb USC's Williams, who's expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Patriots sent major contingents of their staff to North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy's Pro Days in March as all three are expected to be top-10 picks. They've also hosted all three quarterbacks, along with Washington's Michael Penix, for top-30 visits in April.
Wolf didn't give too much of a breakdown of the quarterbacks the team has met with. But he shared what's impressed him among the group of quarterbacks, which also includes Bo Nix.
“Hearing how impressive they are as teammates, as people, as leaders, I think it's a unique year,” Wolf said. “I'd say that's been impressive with all six of these quarterbacks that are kind of the top guys.”
What Eliot Wolf, Patriots are looking for in meetings with quarterbacks
Other than the fact that the Patriots hosted those quarterbacks on visits, not many other details about those meetings are known (except for a couple reported dinners).
Considering the magnitude of the No. 3 pick, you would imagine that the team's top decision-makers would do more than their due diligence with each quarterback prospect. Wolf seemed to confirm that being the case, sharing what some of those meetings have looked like.
“Get to know everyone. See how they react around the coaches, around support staff and scouting assistants are a big part of it and taking them around,” Wolf said. “You know, we do a medical. They meet with the coaching staff and they go through an install and walkthrough. Really kind of get a feel for them as much as they’re getting a feel for us in our building. It’s valuable.
“Obviously, everyone has the film for their careers that they can watch and evaluate. Getting them in our situation and seeing how they react is the valuable part of the process.”
We won't know which quarterback the Patriots like the most yet, but most mock drafts have them selecting Maye or McCarthy with the Washington Commanders drafting Daniels at No. 2.