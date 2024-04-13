As the 2024 NFL Draft looms, the New England Patriots find themselves in dire need of more talent. Thankfully, they have several high draft picks and a golden opportunity to reverse their fortunes. Coming off a challenging season, the franchise looks to reinvigorate its roster with fresh talent capable of igniting a new era of competitiveness. This mock draft delves into potential picks that could reshape the Patriots' future. We put the spotlight on players who not only fit New England’s schematic needs but also embody the ethos of resilience and grit that the Patriots value.
New England Patriots' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season proved to be a major letdown for the New England Patriots. Ending the year with a dismal 4-13 record, they fell short of reaching the NFL Playoffs. It was a season marred by poor performance and lost chances. The offense repeatedly struggled to stabilize the quarterback role, and a critical lack of dynamic playmakers was apparent. Not surprisingly, they languished at the bottom of league scoring statistics. Defensively, the team showed brief flashes of their usual strategic excellence, but more often seemed slow and understaffed. This resulted in numerous late-game failures and a defense that was easily exploited in both running and passing games. To the shock of nearly nobody, long-time coach and GM Bill Belichick left the team after 24 years and six Super Bowl wins.
The shortcomings of the past season underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul in several areas. Looking forward, Patriots GM Eliot Wolf must wisely leverage the team's draft picks in 2024 to not only fill immediate starting roles but also to build the foundation for future success. As the draft approaches, the Patriots are ready to make choices that could significantly shift their course.
Draft Context
New England is positioned to select one of the draft’s top three quarterbacks. That's a strategic move they are likely to pursue rather than trading away their pick. Sure, the team has competent wide receivers like Kendrick Bourne, KJ Osborn, and Demario Douglas. However, they lack a standout receiver who can consistently change the course of games.
Additionally, the Patriots could see improvements at left tackle. That's a position currently set to be filled by former Steeler Chukwuma Okorafor. Following the departure of Trent Brown via free agency, the team faces a void with no strong internal candidates to step into this crucial role.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the New England Patriots might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 3: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
JJ McCarthy emerges as a captivating quarterback prospect despite not having the typical physical attributes or eye-catching throws of top draft choices. Yes, he's somewhat undersized with a less powerful arm. That said, McCarthy's composure in the pocket is notable. Of course, his accuracy and timing could improve, hindered by a slower release. Despite these limitations, McCarthy reliably executes plays and steps up in pivotal moments. His resilience and ability to channel criticism into motivation are impressive. He reminds us a lot of a certain GOAT-level QB from New England's storied history. Sure, further development in passing is needed. Still, his strengths lie outside conventional NFL quarterback success metrics.
Pick No. 34: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Roman Wilson stands out in a competitive wide receiver draft class. With the Patriots selecting him at No. 34, they could secure a significant value. Wilson boasts exceptional speed and tenacity at the point of catch and as a blocker in the run game. Having played under Jim Harbaugh and alongside McCarthy at Michigan, the potential chemistry is very tantalizing.
Pick No. 68: Blake Fisher, OL, Notre Dame
Blake Fisher is a formidable run blocker. He brings a solid base and impressive strength. He can displace defenders from the line, opening paths for runners and providing the quarterback with critical protection time. With a combination of a long reach and nimble feet, Fisher excels in pass protection. He effectively counters speed rushers and recognizes complex defensive plays. On the flip side, despite Fisher having a robust skill set, he needs to hone his hand technique and footwork against premier pass rushers.
Pick No. 103: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Javon Solomon shows potential as an effective NFL pass rusher thanks to his rapid initial movement, instinctual play, and low stance. He is versatile and adept at various positions and techniques on the defensive line. Concerns about his durability against the run persist, facing larger offensive linemen. That said, he could immediately contribute as a specialist pass rusher.
Pick No. 180: Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State
Hunter Nourzad has demonstrated robust core strength and adeptness in multiple run-blocking schemes in the Big Ten. His next step is to enhance his ability to identify and respond to defensive shifts. Nourzad possesses the foundational skills to potentially start early in his career at center for the Pats.
Pick No. 193: Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri
Cody Schrader is a gritty runner from Missouri. He brings his aggressive running style and contact-seeking ability. Yes, he has limited agility. However, his effectiveness as a pass-catcher shows promise. Schrader’s determination and commitment could make him a dependable option for the Patriots, who seek depth and competition at running back.
Pick No. 231: Evan Anderson, DL, FAU
Evan Anderson is a defensive lineman who displays impressive size and strength. His skilled hand usage and robust play at the contact point make him a versatile defensive asset. Anderson transitions well across defensive roles. He is adept at stopping runs and applying quarterback pressure from various positions. His agility and football acumen enable him to disrupt plays consistently, shedding blocks and tackling with precision.
Each candidate offers distinct talents that promise to rejuvenate the Patriots' roster and bolster their competitive stance in upcoming seasons.