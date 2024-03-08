The New England Patriots and tight end Hunter Henry are reportedly in agreement on a three-year contract, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later revealed that the deal has a base value of $27 million and can reach up to $30 million. Henry would have entered NFL free agency but is now set to remain in New England for the foreseeable future.
Henry, 29, has established himself as one of the better tight ends in the NFL. He is not among the best, but he has recorded respectable numbers over the past few years.
2023 was Henry's third season in New England and he finished with six touchdowns and 419 receiving yards. The Patriots' uncertainty at quarterback did not help matters, but Henry still managed to have a decent season. Henry and New England's offense would obviously benefit from adding a reliable QB.
Nevertheless, the Patriots clearly believe in Henry. They could have attempted to pursue a different tight end this offseason but instead opted to stick with the 29-year-old.
Henry's potential stands out. Sure, he is already 29. In 2021, though, Henry recorded nine touchdowns and 603 yards. There is no question that he is capable of putting up big numbers in the right situation.
In all reality, it is now up to the Patriots to add the necessary offensive pieces to the roster. It will be intriguing to see what direction New England goes in at quarterback.
The Patriots' offseason will be fascinating to follow moving forward as free agency is right around the corner.