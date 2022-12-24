By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The New England Patriots are coming into Week 16 with their season virtually on the line. After a heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, their playoff hopes have become dimmer. With how competitive the AFC Wild Card race is, one loss will lose them crucial ground in this battle. Ahead of their Week 16 date against the Bengals, the Patriots got some big updates on their key offensive weapons, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is likely to play despite being listed as questionable, while RB Damien Harris (thigh) is more of a game-time decision, source said. WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is also expected to go.”

The Patriots’ dynamic running back duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris have been mighty impressive this year. Both players have taken turns carrying the offense when needed. However, both players have also been dealing with various injuries this year, limiting their availability at times.

Jakobi Meyers, on the other hand, has been mostly reliable for the Patriots this season. He’s been in the news lately for his… unexpected and costly decision against the Raiders. However, sans that disastrous game, he’s been a solid option for Mac Jones this year.

The Patriots will be clashing against a Bengals team peaking at the right time. The New England offense will be going up against a defense that has quietly been one of the best units in the league. We’ll see if Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and the rest of the offense can find a way to surprise the reigning AFC champions.