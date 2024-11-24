The New England Patriots have not had a great 2024 campaign. New England is 3-8 heading into Week 12 and sits at the bottom of the AFC East division standings. Patriots fans have not had much to cheer for this season. Thankfully, they'll be getting some reinforcements on defense ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots are expected to get a pair of defenders back for their game against the Dolphins on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Christian Barmore, who missed time due to a blood clot diagnosis, is listed as questionable but is expected to play. The Patriots are also expected to have Christian Gonzalez back, who has been dealing with a hip injury.

This is great news for a Patriots team that could really use a boost.

New England signed Barmore to a four-year, $92 million contract extension this offseason. He is one player the Patriots are excited to build around, so it is great to get him back on the field.

Gonzalez is still on his rookie contract and also features heavily in the team's future plans.

Rams coach Sean McVay raves about Patriots QB Drake Maye's ‘special' future in NFL

Rams head coach Sean McVay is a big fan of Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye.

McVay gushed about Maye in an article from ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“He looks like a stud,” McVay said. “I didn’t do too much work on him coming out [of college]. I do know a lot of people who studied him really hard, that I truly respect their opinions, and they loved what he was all about. You can just see the impact he has on his teammates. He looks like he’s going to be a special player for a long time.”

The Patriots are not quite as bad as their record suggests, due in large part to Maye. They have lost three games by just one score, so it is easy to imagine the Patriots in a more favorable position.

McVay credits Maye's ability to make the correct reads, particularly in New England's Week 11 game against Los Angeles.

“I thought he did a great job making plays in the pocket, was patient, taking some underneath check-downs where guys were able to create. We had tighter coverages and he was able to fit the ball into tight windows,” McVay said.

The Patriots still have a lot of work to do surrounding Drake Maye with weapons. However, with their QB of the future on a rookie contract, Patriots fans have reason to hope for the future.