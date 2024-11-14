The New England Patriots have not had much to celebrate during the 2024 season. New England is 3-7 heading into Week 11 and is in the midst of a retooling season under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Thankfully, the Patriots got some positive injury news on Thursday related to one of their young defensive stars.

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is likely to practice for the first time in several months on Thursday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots this summer and his timetable for return was unknown. He has been on the non-football illness list for the entire season.

This is great news for Barmore and a feel-good story for the Patriots organization. Blood clots are a serious medical condition to deal with, especially for a professional athlete.

Barmore is an anchor on the defensive line who is a crucial piece next to Keion White and Davon Godchaux. He had a breakout campaign in 2023, logging 64 total tackles with eight-and-a-half sacks. That season earned him a massive four-year, $92 million contract extension in April.

What will the Patriots defense look like with Christian Barmore?

Barmore's return to Patriots practice is great news. However, that does not mean that he is going to step back into the starting lineup right away.

Barmore will likely need a couple of weeks to get back into football shape. The Patriots will want to get him back on the field sometime this season, but they don't have much reason to rush Barmore's recovery.

The Patriots are firmly outside of the AFC playoff picture, so they have little to play for aside from pride down the back half of the regular season. The stakes are even more different for someone like Barmore who is bouncing back from a scary medical diagnosis.

Simply put, there is no reason for the Patriots to rush Barmore back.

Once he does return to the starting lineup, Barmore will add some much-needed juice on the team's defensive front seven.

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 11 matchup against the Rams.