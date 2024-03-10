The New England Patriots have been rather busy this offseason after trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Another key area for the team to focus on is wide receiver and rumors suggest the team is still trying to keep Kendrick Bourne on the roster.
Bourne has been in contract negotiations with New England for several weeks now but reports suggest there's still “a notable gap,” according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. With free agency just days away this is a situation to monitor for the Patriots.
“The Patriots and WR Kendrick Bourne are still working to find middle ground on compensation on a deal, as there's still a notable gap, per sources. We'll see if both sides can come to terms before the new league year–especially as the team is set to target the position in free agency.”
Bourne has served more as a rotational piece throughout his career. He's a solid pass option who steps up big when his number is called. So, it makes sense why the Patriots would like to keep him on the roster. Even if the front office plans to acquire more wide receivers through free agency or the NFL Draft.
Last season, Kendrick Bourne only played eight games and started in five. He finished the 2023 campaign with 37 receptions, 406 yards, and four touchdowns. His veteran presence would be nice to have around a rookie quarterback if that's what the Patriots plan to do with the third overall pick.
NFL free agency officially opens on March 13. So, the Patriots still have some time to figure out Kendrick Bourne's contract situation. If they can't agree on the terms of the contract we should expect to see Bourne hit the open market.