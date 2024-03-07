Matthew Judon is doing a lot this offseason. Aside from on-field preparations, the linebacker has been very vocal about his recruitment pitches. Following a recent attempt to bring Mike Evans to the New England Patriots, Judon now turns his sights to two other offensive players: Calvin Ridley and Josh Jacobs.
Appearing on the “Good Morning Football” show on Wednesday, Judon made his move to lure the wideout and the running back.
“Calvin Ridley, come on over to the Red, White and Blue,” Judon said, per Patriots Wire's Jordy McElroy. “We have a spot for you. Nobody wears zero. It’s all yours”
“…We have a great running back, and we just need another one. So I’m saying, Josh Jacobs, come on out of Nevada. They haven’t treated you well. You won a rushing title, and nobody even talked about it,” he added.
The Patriots linebacker also mentioned how Jacobs would fare well alongside the team's current running back, Rhamondre Stevenson.
“I think you and Mondre (Stevenson) would be a great one-two punch. It’s a 1A, 1B type thing…Ya’ll will never get tired, so ya’ll are going to be running crazy, especially if we don’t know who we're going to have at quarterback. We definitely need good running backs.”
Hey @CalvinRidley1 and @iAM_JoshJacobs, @man_dammn has a quick pitch for you to come and be @Patriots pic.twitter.com/jpBctONELF
— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 6, 2024
Last season, Ridley tallied 1016 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 76 catches for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, the receiver started in all 17 games after being away from the field for almost two years.
On the other hand, Jacobs missed the Las Vegas Raiders' last four games due to an injury. Still, the two-time Pro Bowler rushed for a season total of 805 yards and six touchdowns in 233 attempts.
If Matthew Judon somehow lands both players on the Pats, then Jerod Mayo will have a much-needed boost entering his first year as head coach.