It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Patriots prediction and pick. The Rams have been inconsistent this season, losing their last game after winning three straight beforehand. The Patriots have been awful this season but have looked better recently, with two wins in their last three games

Rams-Patriots Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams last played in 2020, and the Rams won 24-3. They also met in the 2019 Super Bowl, and the Patriots won 13-3. These two teams do not have a long history of playing each other, so this should be an interesting matchup.

Overall Series: Patriots lead (9-6)

NFL Odds: Rams-Patriots Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

New England Patriots: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 43.5 (-112)

Under: 43.5 (-108)

How to Watch Rams vs. Patriots

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Rams have been inconsistent. Their offense has been solid this season, averaging 328.7 yards per game. Then, they are scoring 20.6 points per game. Matthew Stafford is the key for this team under center and has been great since being thrust into the starting role after JJ McCarthy's injury. He has 2,262 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 66.5% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced, but Cooper Kupp is the best receiver on the team, with 382 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 41 receptions. Kyren Williams has also been huge for the Rams in the backfield, with 664 yards and eight touchdowns on 176 carries. This offense has a lot of playmakers, and they need to put it together, especially after dealing with all of the injuries they have suffered.

The Rams' defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 347.1 total yards and 24.1 points per game. They have been solid against both the pass and the run. They allow 219.6 yards through the air and then 127.6 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers, with Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Jared Verse up front, followed by Kamren Curl and Quentin Lake in the secondary. This defense has an interesting matchup against Drake Maye and the Patriots in this game because since he was named starter, the Patriots have looked much better on offense.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Patriots have struggled this season on offense. They have pieces on this team but have not played well on offense. They average 271.1 yards per game and score 16 points per game. The offense has looked better under Drake Maye, but it is still not great. He has 954 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a 64.7% completion percentage. The receivers have struggled this season, with Hunter Henry leading the way at 428 receiving yards and one touchdown with 40 receptions. The running game is the key with Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. He has 512 yards and six touchdowns on 134 carries. This offense needs to do better than they have been recently.

The Patriots' defense has been inconsistent this season. They allow 339.3 yards per game and 22 points per game. They are solid against the pass but struggle against the run. They allow 209 yards through the air and 130.5 yards on the ground. There is some talent on the defense, with Davon Godschaux and Anfernee Jennings up front and Kyle Dugger and Christian Gonzalez in the secondary. The defense has a big problem playing against this Rams offense with all of the weapons they have out wide.

Final Rams-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The Rams are the better team in this game and should win and cover. The Patriots are struggling, and while they have looked better recently, they are still not nearly as good as the Rams. The Rams should win and cover easily in this game. They are better and healthier now. This should be close at first, but expect the Rams to cover and stay in the playoff hunt.

Final Rams-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams -4.5 (-110)