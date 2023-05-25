The New England Patriots are no longer holding a previously scheduled organized team activity practice on Thursday, but it’s not because they are giving the players a day off.

The Patriots violated offseason rules and will lose two days of voluntary organized team activities, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday. It’s unclear what the violation New England committed is at this time.

Earlier Wednesday, the Patriots announced that they were canceling Thursday’s organized team activity practice. That practice was also scheduled to be the team’s first organized team activity practice to be open to the media.

The other organized team activity practice that was taken away was next Tuesday’s.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, the first day of organized team activities that will be open to the media is on Wednesday, May 31. A second day of organized team activities will be open to the media on Tuesday, June 6.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to Wednesday’s news, three days of Patriots organized team activities were scheduled to be open to the media. All organized team activities are voluntary and closed to the public.

It’s unknown if there will be any further penalties for the Patriots violating offseason rules.

The Patriots have been penalized in the past for breaking league rules. The most recent case came in the 2019 season when they were caught taping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline a week prior to facing them. The Patriots lost a third-round pick following an NFL investigation.

New England’s organized team activity sessions were scheduled to run through June 9. A few days later, the Patriots will hold mandatory minicamp from June 12-14.