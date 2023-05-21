Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

In 2023, the New England Patriots are trying to avoid consecutive playoff-less seasons, a fate they haven’t suffered since the start of the century. It starts with a strong offseason and a promising session of OTAs. Unfortunately, one issue they will have to address is right guard Mike Onwenu’s injury and recovery process.

Onwenu is still recovering from offseason surgery after suffering an ankle injury in the final minutes of the Patriots’ season, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Reiss reports that the 25-year-old offensive lineman “isn’t expected to be on the field during voluntary OTAs after undergoing offseason surgery for a lingering ankle injury from last season, according to a source with knowledge of his status.”

Onwenu has played 49 games, starting in 41, over the last three seasons for the Patriots. He is key to the team’s offense and to its continuity as the front office revamps the roster in the hopes of breaking through in an increasingly tough AFC. Especially within their division, the Patriots need every edge they can get.

Although Onwenu thankfully doesn’t appear to be in jeopardy of missing time in the regular season, it’s not good news for Mac Jones that one of his key protectors is hurt. The young quarterback has to prove himself after a rocky campaign in 2022 that led to the team considering the possibility of trading him.

The Patriots’ offense should be better under Bill O’Brien and with new weapons Mike Gesicki and JuJu Smith-Schuster, though they did also lose a few key contributors in Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris.