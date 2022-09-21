Patriots trade Justin Herron to Raiders in middle of Bill Belichick presser

The New England Patriots have had an interesting start to the 2022 season. Things certainly got more interesting today when Bill Belichick pulled off a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of his press conference today.

While the deal wasn’t made by Belichick while he was at the podium, the details of the deal began to emerge while Belichick was speaking. New England traded backup offensive lineman Justin Herron to the Raiders, with the teams swapping 2024 draft picks in the process. The Patriots had some offensive line depth to deal from, and they found a willing trade partner in Las Vegas who desperately needs some help along their o-line.

Terms … Patriots get: 2024 6th-round pick. Raiders get: OT Justin Herron, 2024 7th-round pick. https://t.co/a1RgRUvk7G — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 21, 2022

As mentioned, Belichick was talking to reporters when details of the deal emerged, adding to the mystique of the trade. Belichick said he couldn’t confirm whether the trade was legit just yet, but said the team would discuss it when they are able to.

Belichick was asked if he can confirm this. "No, but when we can, if we can, we will." Leaves Yodny Cajuste as the Patriots' lone backup OT, with Marcus Cannon on the practice squad. https://t.co/kmZ8JB0wIu — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 21, 2022

Herron had yet to suit up for New England after spending time on the field in both 2020 and 2021. Herron struggled at times last season, but showed enough upside for the Raiders to bite on him and pull off a deal here.

For the Patriots, this is a small move that will allow them to pick up some more draft capital for a player who wasn’t going to play for them this season. It’s not the biggest move ever, but it shows that Belichick is always working on improving his team, even when he’s meeting with reporters at his press conferences.