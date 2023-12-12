Pat McAfee explains his Bill Belichick comments to Robert Kraft amid the Patriots poor 2023-24 NFL season.

The New England Patriots have struggled during the 2023-24 NFL season. The Patriots have a record of 3-10 and are in last place in the AFC East. Head coach Bill Belichick is rumored to be on the hot seat amid New England's woes. Pat McAfee seemed to add fuel to the rumors with his comments to Robert Kraft on Saturday. However, the sports host is further clarifying his comments.

How long will Robert Kraft keep Bill Belichick as the Patriots head coach?

Here are McAfee's original comments to Kraft on the set of College Gameday:

“I don't envy your position. What's about to happen? We all know. We don't need to talk about it,” McAfee said.

Now, the Pat McAfee Show host has released a statement to clarify his comments after pushback from fans claiming he “ambushed” Robert Kraft by insinuating Bill Belichick would be fired:

“I did not say that at all. What I was talking about, for the first in like 20 years, is he going to extend Bill Belichick? Is he going to move on from Bil Belichick? How about the quarterback position…Like I don't envy his position at all. He's the man who owned and operated the greatest dynasty in sports history,” via the Pat McAfee Show.

It seems McAfee was simply noting the challenging decisions Kraft would soon have to make. Still, his comments provoked fans to believe he was pressuring Kraft to fire Bill Belichick. Nevertheless, McAfee reasserted his respect for the Patriots' executive:

“The internet just built a narrative really quickly about what I said…I would like to let everyone know that I was not disrespecting Robert Kraft.”

All in all, the Patriots have an uphill battle towards the end of the 2023-24 NFL season. Surely, the team can end the year on a positive note.