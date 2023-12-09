Pat McAfee seemed to address the elephant in the stadium during ESPN's pregame coverage of the Army-Navy game.

Saturday's Army-Navy festivities at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, was a welcomed break from the season-long struggles of the New England Patriots.

And while embattled Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't seem to be distracted by the pall caused by his team's 3-10 season — their worst in over 30 years, ESPN Pat McAfee indeed alluded to it when the team's owner, Robert Kraft, stopped by the College Gameday desk.

“I don't envy your position,” McAfee told Kraft on ESPN. “What's all about to happen. We all know. We don't need to talk about it.”

Kraft didn't offer any reaction and simply shook McAfee's hand. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald posted the moment on social media. Check it out here.

With Robert Kraft on the Gameday set, Pat McAfee not so subtly hints at parting ways with Belichick. Kraft: “We like to win, so we want to do everything we can to get our team back so we can be winning.” McAfee: “I don’t envy your position. What’s about to happen. We all know.“ pic.twitter.com/xpW1d6B0LJ — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 9, 2023

Rumors have dogged the Patriots and Belichick throughout the season.

Former Carolina Panthers and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has suggested that the future Hall of Fame head coach would be an ideal fit with the Panthers in Charlotte.

Belichick has also been linked to the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, with as much as a first-round draft pick heading back to New England in trade for the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.

Patriots safety Jabril Peppers, one of the team's few bright spots this season, defended his head coach after the team's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday.

” I don't really like all the flak he's been getting because it's on us as players to go out and execute,” said Peppers after the game. “I personally feel like the game plan has been phenomenal week in and week out, and when we had opportunities to make plays, we didn't make them. But we made enough tonight.”