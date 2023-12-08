Jabrill Peppers and the Patriots proved on Thursday night that they're still playing hard for head coach Bill Belichick despite a 2-10 start

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots find themselves in an awfully unfamiliar position. It used to be that Belichick leading the Patriots to a win over an AFC Playoff contender, it didn't qualify as breaking news. Now, however, things have changed quite a bit, haven't they?

Heading into their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, the Pats were dead last in the AFC standings, owned the second-worst record in the NFL, and Bill Belichick, for the first time in his tenure in New England, has found himself on an unfamiliarly hot seat. But from the sounds of it, the 71-year-old Belichick, who coached his 507th career game on Thursday, has yet to lose the Patriots locker room. At least not according to Jabrill Peppers, who picked off a Mitch Trubisky pass in the 1st half of New England's win.

“We needed it. I just feel good we could get it done for Bill and the rest of the coaches,” Jabrill Peppers told reporters following the Patriots win (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN).”I don't really like all the flak he's been getting, because it's on us as players to go out and execute. I personally feel like the game plan has been phenomenal week in and week out, and when we had opportunities to make plays, we didn't make them. But we made enough tonight.”

Although it severely damaged New England's odds of securing the #1 pick in the NFL Draft, it was an impressive win nonetheless, coming against a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that is in a fight for one of the three Wild Card spots in the crowded AFC. Bailey Zappe got the start at quarterback over Mac Jones, and after Zappe threw three touchdown passes in the 1st half, it was clear the Patriots coaching staff had made the right decision on their starting QB. Throw in a vintage Ezekiel Elliott performance and a Patriots defense that did just enough to maintain their lead in the second half, and it resembled the kind of win that we're accustomed to seeing from a Bill Belichick coached team.