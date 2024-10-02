New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson isn't thrilled with his recent fumble streak, to say the least.

Stevenson, who has fumbled in each of the first four games to start the season, expressed some disappointment in himself amid the fumble streak.

“I’m super tough on myself. I’m more disappointed in myself than anyone could ever be,” Steenson told reporters on Wednesday (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN)

“It’s very simple – I just have to hold on to the ball and have that mentality to come up with the ball every time. It’s my job to do that and I haven’t been doing it well.”

While Stevenson has fumbled in all four games, it really started to become an issue over the last two games. The Patriots were able to recover the two fumbles Stevenson had in the first two games, so no harm, no foul. He also rushed for 120 yards in Week 1 and 81 yards in Week 2, with the fumbles in each game coming in the second half.

Unlike the first two games, the Patriots weren't able to recover either of Stevenson's fumbles. They also came on the first play of each drive, allowing the New York Jets to get an easy three points in their 24-3 win over the Patriots in Week 3 and the same for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

Jerod Mayo hints that Rhamondre Stevenson could lose Patriots' starting RB job over fumbles

As Stevenson's fumbles have become a detriment to the team, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo wasn't shy in sharing the team's possible plans at running back in Week 5.

“We can’t preach that ball security is job security and still have him out there the majority of the time,” Mayo told reporters on Wednesday. “So, I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can’t do to win, especially with the team that we have today.”

Stevenson's fumble streak actually dates back to last year, losing a fumble in the final game he played in during the 2023 season. It's also not the first time fumbles have been a concern with Stevenson during his Patriots tenure. He fumbled on his second touch in his NFL debut in 2021, causing him to be benched for the following three games.

Now as a veteran and one of the key players on the Patriots, Stevenson acknowledged that he could lose his starting job due to fumbling the ball constantly.

“It’s the elephant in the room,” Stevenson said. “I dropped the ball four times, so whatever the coaching staff has planned, I’m rocking with it. Go out there and practice hard like I always do, and we’ll get ready for Sunday.