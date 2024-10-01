Following the Miami Dolphins' 31-12 defeat to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, quarterback Tyler Huntley was candid about his struggles to connect with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Huntley, filling in for the injured Skylar Thompson and Tua Tagovailoa, faced challenges throughout the game, particularly on two deep attempts to Hill that could have resulted in touchdowns.

“They’re great receivers,” Huntley said. “I’m a pretty good quarterback, so I just got to hone into being on time with them and get more reps on it. That’s the only way we’re going to build is if we get more reps,” Huntley told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Huntley completed 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards in his first start since joining the team in Week 3. He struggled to connect with Hill, including on a fumble in the first quarter when a dropped pass was ruled a backward pass after review. Huntley later underthrew Hill on what could have been an 80-yard touchdown and overthrew him on a 77-yard attempt in the third quarter.

The Dolphins’ offense, which has been sputtering this season, continued to struggle against Tennessee. Miami managed just 184 total yards, 85 of which came during their lone touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, ending a 10-quarter touchdown drought. The Dolphins converted only 2 of 12 third-down attempts, continuing a trend that has seen them convert just 3 of their last 24 third downs over two games.

Mike McDaniel criticizes Dolphins' struggles after horrendous Week 4 outing

Head coach Mike McDaniel expressed his frustration following the loss. “We’re not even close to good enough,” McDaniel said. Miami’s 1-3 start marks the worst under McDaniel’s leadership, and the Dolphins are averaging just 11.3 points per game, the lowest in the league through four games.

McDaniel also reflected on the broader issues plaguing the team. “I have to look at the tape. There was a tremendous disconnect between preparation and execution,” he said. “There was a multitude of contributors to it, I believe, but I have to check the tape out. Bottom line is it doesn’t matter what we’re doing behind the scenes. On the field, that’s not even close to good enough, so you just have to go back to the drawing board and assess very critically.”

McDaniel noted that the Dolphins’ playbook had been simplified for Tyler Huntley but praised the quarterback’s efforts. “We did abbreviate the playbook to an extent, but Huntley did some good things,” McDaniel said.

With the Dolphins off to a tough start, the team now looks ahead to a crucial Week 5 matchup against AFC East rival New England Patriots, hoping to turn their season around.